

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc. (BATS.L, BTI) Tuesday said it is confident in delivering 2021 financial guidance based on continued strong momentum across New Categories.



In its trading update ahead of closed period commencing January 1,2022, the company said revenue growth at constant currency is expected above 5%, benefitting from strong New Category revenue growth.



Further, the company maintained mid single figure constant currency adjusted earnings per share growth guidance for 2021, with strong operational performance.



The company added that it is making excellent progress towards its 5 billion pounds revenue target by 2025, benefitting from a continued strong New Category performance, which is now a sizeable contributor to group revenue growth, and supported by a clear focus on THP.



New Categories are expected to contribute to profit growth for the first time as their losses start to reduce, a key step on the company's pathway to profitability by 2025.



The company said, 'We are building strong, fast growing, global brands of the future, adding another 3.6m consumers of non-combustible products1 in the first nine months of the year, more than in all of 2020.'



