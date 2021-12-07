

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc (AHT.L) said its reported record first half performance with clear momentum across the business. Revenue increased 18%, while rental revenue was up 20% for the period. This revenue growth, combined with strong operational execution, resulted in adjusted profit before tax increasing 43% to $979 million, the Group said. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 161.9 compared to 113.3.



Statutory profit before tax was $890 million compared to $646 million, previous year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 147.0 compared to 106.4.



Group revenue increased 19% (18% at constant currency) to $3.88 billion against COVID-19 affected comparatives.



The Board has increased the interim dividend 28% to 12.5 cents per share.



