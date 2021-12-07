

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority or CMA in the UK has found that the merger of Veolia (VE) and Suez could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of several waste and water management services. This could lead to councils paying higher prices, with a knock-on effect on taxpayers, the CMA said.



Veolia and Suez have 5 working days to submit proposals to address the CMA's concerns. The CMA noted that, if suitable proposals are not submitted, the deal will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de