

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Financial Times. Under the partnership, Infosys will leverage digital innovation to support the creative data-led storytelling experiences for FT's readers. The FT and Infosys will also develop a 'crossword app', digitizing the traditional puzzle features of the FT.



James Lamont, Director of Strategic Partnerships said: 'With Infosys' help, we can use technology better and faster to deliver Editorial features in more enterprising and eye-catching ways. The expertise Infosys provides to these newsroom projects will help foster a spirit of innovation and reader service that supports our mission to delight and inform the FT's audience.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INFOSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de