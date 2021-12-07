

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust plc. (MNKS.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half net return on ordinary activities before taxation was 210.13 million pounds, compared to last year's 518.65 million pounds.



Net return per ordinary share declined to 88.15 pence from 232.27 pence last year. Revenue earnings per share were 2.54 pence, compared to 2.76 pence a year ago.



Gains on investments were 203.59 million pounds, down from 513.86 million pounds a year ago.



Over the six-month period, the company produced a positive net asset value or NAV return of 6.5 percent, compared to an increase of 8.9 percent for the FTSE World Index, both in total return terms.



The company noted that over the 5 years to the end of October 2021, the NAV total return has been 148.0 percent, and the share price total return 157.8 percent, compared to the comparative index total return of 83.6 percent.



In London, Monks Investment Trust shares were trading at 1,388 pence, up 1.91 percent.



