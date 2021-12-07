

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s (VIR) investigational monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab has been found to retain activity against the full known Omicron spike protein, the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, in in vitro studies.



Last week, it was reported that Sotrovimab retained in vitro activity against key individual mutations of the Omicron variant. The new findings add to the growing body of preclinical evidence demonstrating that Sotrovimab retains activity against all tested variants of concern.



George Scangos, Chief Executive Officer of Vir, said, 'Sotrovimab is the first monoclonal antibody to report preclinical data demonstrating activity against all tested SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and interest to date, including Omicron, as well as the still prevalent and highly contagious Delta variant'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de