

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production dropped a working-day adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.7 percent rise in September.



The industrial production volume decreased 3.4 percent yearly in October. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent fall.



The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in October. The largest contribution came from manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.3 percent in October, after 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month.



