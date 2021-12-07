

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - American tech giant, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has filed a lawsuit to challenge the decision of the Federal Antimonopoly Services in Russia which asked the company to allow the developers to inform the users about alternative payment methods for in-app purchases, multiple reports said. The decision was sent to Apple in August and now the iPhone-maker is trying to have it revoked.



Apple usually keeps a 15%-30% commission on all payments made through Apple Pay, which makes the users pay more for the same service. The developers complained that the users would have to pay a lot less if they use alternative payment methods. The FAS had given the company a deadline till September 30.



The big tech companies have been targeted by the antitrust government agencies on this matter lately and Apple has borne the brunt of most of it. South Korean lawmakers have already asked Google and Apple to allow the developers to use third-party payment methods. A similar order has been passed by the European Commission.



Back in March, FAS had forced Apple to show which apps are government-approved on its App Store, and later in April, Apple was fined $12 million for anti-monopoly reasons. Even in the US, Apple had to fight with Epic Games for the same third-party payment issue, a lawsuit they won making Epic Games delist its famous game Fortnite from App Store.



