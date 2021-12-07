

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production increased in October, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.5 percent rise in September.



The overall private sector output rose 6.4 percent yearly in October, after a 5.0 percent increase in the previous month.



The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, by 23.9 percent year-on-year in October.



Services output gained 7.8 percent annually in October and construction output grew 1.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.3 percent in October, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.



The total private sector output increased 1.5 percent from the previous month.



Manufacturing output rose 1.4 percent monthly in October, after a 1.6 percent growth in the previous month.



