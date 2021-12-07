

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms Inc., the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, said it is launching more options on WhatsApp to control their messages and how long they stick around, with default disappearing messages and multiple durations. The latest features are expected to bring more control and privacy on the popular messaging app.



WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. They can set messages to disappear in two new durations, i.e., after 24 hours or 90 days, as well as the existing option of 7 days.



When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at the chosen duration. The company is also adding a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats.



For those who switch on default disappearing messages, a message will be displayed in the chats that tells people this is the default one has chosen. If one needs a particular conversation to remain permanent, it's easy to switch a chat back.



The users can start the option by going to Privacy settings and selecting 'Default Message Timer.'



Meta said, 'As more of our conversations move from face-to-face to digital, we acknowledge there is a certain magic in just sitting down with someone in-person, sharing your thoughts in confidence, knowing you are both connecting in private and in that moment. The freedom to be honest and vulnerable, knowing that conversation isn't being recorded and stored somewhere forever.'



The company had introduced disappearing messages in November last year, and more recently a way for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

