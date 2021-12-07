

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of medical technology company Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Tuesday it has received a Health Canada licence for the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system for use in use in urologic and gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, which make up about half of all robotic procedures performed today.



A modular, multi-quadrant platform indicated for urologic surgical procedures and gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, the Hugo RAS system combines wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and a cloud-based surgical video capture option in Touch Surgery Enterprise with dedicated support teams specializing in robotics program optimization, service, and training.



Health Canada licensing comes on the heels of major milestones in the Hugo RAS system global launch, including the receipt of CE Mark approval in Europe and the first urologic and gynecologic cases in Latin America and India, which are included in the Hugo RAS system patient registry.



