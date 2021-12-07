

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All Covid metrics continue to rise in the United Sates, with a 28 percent increase in the number of cases in the last fortnight.



With a whopping 192917 additional coronavirus infections reporting on Monday, the national total has reached 49,278,724, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 1388 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 789,745. Covid fatalities in the country jumped by 13 percent in the last two weeks.



Hospitalizations due to Covid infection, which has been consistently falling since September, have reversed the trend. The weekly average of covid hospitalizations has risen by 18 percent to 59,702 in a fortnight.



Illinois is the worst state in terms of daily infections, with 18,831 new cases reporting on Monday. Most Covid deaths - 130 - occurred in Michigan.



39,672,735 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Providing an update on the Biden administration's booster program, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States has administered more than 47 million booster doses. 'Just in the last week, we've seen strong demand for boosters, with close to 7 million Americans getting their booster in the past week,' she told reporters.



As part of the administration's comprehensive push on boosters, this week, CMS will issue email booster reminders to the more than 14 million people who receive Medicare emails.



It will also launch booster reminders at the beginning of calls to its 1-800 line, which receives more than 2 million calls per month.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 199,313,022 people in the United States, or 60 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 86.5 percent of people above 65.



More than 46 million Americans, or 23 percent of the population, have already received a booster shot.



