

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 3.6 percent on year in the third quarter of 2021, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.



That missed forecasts for a drop of 3.1 percent following the 2.0 percent increase in the second quarter.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP sank 0.9 percent - also missing forecasts for a drop of 0.8 percent after adding 0.4 percent in the three months prior.



Capital expenditure was down 2.3 percent on quarter, exceeding expectations for a decline of 3.9 percent following the 2.2 percent gain in the previous three months.



GDP external demand was flat on quarter, while private consumption was down 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

