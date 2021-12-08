

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 577.074 trillion yen.



That's down from 0.9 percent in October.



Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 0.5 percent to 500.885 trillion yen - slowing from 0.8 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts rose 1.0 percent on year to 76.189 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks sank 2.5 percent on year to 3.042 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

