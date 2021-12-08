BioInvent International: BioInvent has Submitted a CTA for a Phase 1/2a trial of BI-1607, a Novel anti-FcyRIIB Antibody for the Treatment of Patients with Solid Tumors

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

BioInvent's pipeline expanding to four drug candidates in five clinical trials

Lund, Sweden - December 8, 2021 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces it has submitted a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the novel, fully human FcyRIIB-blocking antibody, BI-1607.

BI-1607 targets FcyRIIB but is modified in its Fc region to alter its affinity for Fc receptors. By selectively blocking FcyRIIB, BI-1607 enhances the activity of other therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, whose mechanism-of-action involves depletion of tumors or immune suppressive cells. Understanding the biology of FcR/Fc interactions was essential for generating BI-1607, which has a clearly differentiated profile from BioInvent's lead drug candidate BI-1206.

BioInvent intends to explore the activity of BI-1607 in advanced solid tumors and antibody combinations supported by strong preclinical data.

"We are pleased to have completed this step in the development. BI-1607 is a very promising approach given its ability to enhance anti-cancer immunity and approval of the CTA will expand the BioInvent pipeline to four drug candidates in five clinical trials, further underlining the productivity of our technology platform," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy. In addition to BI-1607, the company has three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

