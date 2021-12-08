

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house building firm Taylor Wimpey Plc (TW.L), announced on Wednesday that Pete Redfern will step down as Chief Executive Officer or CEO after 14 years in service. The company is on the look out for a suitable candidate to replace Pete Redfern.



Until a replacement is named, Pete Redfern will continue in the role.



Redfern, commented, '.Last year, having significantly increased our land buying to take advantage of land market opportunities, we have grown our land bank and set a clear path to deliver strong growth and returns over the coming years.'



Wimpey said the recruitment process is in progress, with a selection process considering both internal and external candidates.



