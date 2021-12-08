

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) reported profit growth in its first half period reflecting recovering passenger volumes and payments from governments to ensure continuation of public transport services. The Group's outlook for the year ending 30 April 2022 is unchanged from full year results in June 2021. Stagecoach noted that it is not planning an interim dividend in respect of the half-year ended 30 October 2021.



For the half-year ended 30 October 2021, pretax profit increased to 31.1 million pounds from 5.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.9 pence compared to 0.8 pence. Adjusted pretax profit increased to 18.4 million pounds from 0.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.7 pence compared to 0.1 pence. Revenue increased to 579.4 million pounds from 454.6 million pounds, prior year.



