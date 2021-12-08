

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported Wednesday that its consolidated revenues for the month of November edged up 0.5% year-on-year or 3.0% month-on-month to NT$28.85 billion, the highest in eight years.



For year-to-November period, consolidated revenues were NT$289.3 billion, up 16.3 percent year-on-year.



The company said its strategy to establish multiple business engines continues to weather through the future continues to show good momentum, and listed subsidiaries have all reported their November business results, showing growth of 39.8% year-on-year in total.



