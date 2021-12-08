

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) affirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share on net sales between $27.8 billion and $28.3 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.09 per share on net sales of $28.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



