

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $261 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $309 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $271 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $2.24 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $261 Mln. vs. $309 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $2.24 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.85



