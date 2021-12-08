

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MKGAY.PK) said it has allocated new investment of 600 million euros to M Ventures which will be deployed over the next five years. The company said the new capital will allow M Ventures to continue to utilise its expertise to create and finance a new and larger portfolio of innovative companies that align with the future strategies of Merck businesses.



Belén Garijo, CEO of Merck, said: 'Given its extensive expertise in identifying new technologies and capabilities, we aim to increase our annual financial investments. This will enable M Ventures to continue to advance our pioneering innovation strategy, to deliver sustainable business performance and to be a catalyst for innovative companies to develop breakthrough technologies.'



