

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$105.4 million, or -$1.39 per share. This compares with -$18.8 million, or -$0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$105.4 million or -$1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $1.30 billion from $1.00 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): -$105.4 Mln. vs. -$18.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.39 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



