

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - iPhone maker Apple (AAPL) is collaborating with Hyatt Hotels (H) to provide some hotel guests the chance to store their room keys in their Apple Wallets.



Apple said that instead of keeping room keys in pockets, customers can be checked using the iPhone or Apple Watch. At present, only six hotels in the U.S support this feature. They are Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort and Spa, Hyatt House Chicago / West Loop-Fulton Market, Hyatt House Dallas / Richardson, Hyatt Place Fremont / Silicon Valley, and Hyatt Regency Long Beach. Hyatt said in the press release that it plans to introduce the feature in other hotels in the upcoming days.



For the feature to work properly, the user's iPhone will need iOS 15 or above, and the Apple Watch must run on OS 8 and above. Hyatt said that once a customer has completed their reservation, they can add their room key to the Apple Wallet through the World of Hyatt app. The key will display the room number and will only activate when the room is ready for check-in. If any changes need to be made to the room, it can do so through the app, and the key will be updated automatically. The key will deactivate once the client has checked out.



Apple previewed this feature at WWDC 2021 alongside its digital ID feature. Once launched, this will allow users in participating states to digitally store their identification cards in their Apple Wallets.



