

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release November numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are tipped to advance 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year after gaining 0.7 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year in October. Producer prices are predicted to spike 12.4 percent on year, slowing from 13.5 percent in the previous month.



Thailand will see November results for its consumer confidence index; in October, the index score was 43.9.



Japan will release November numbers for machine tool orders; in October, orders surged 81.5 percent on year.



The Philippines will provide October figures for industrial production; in September, production skyrocketed 122.7 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de