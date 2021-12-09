

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar gained against other major currencies on Thursday on safe-haven appeal after several countries across the world announced stricter restrictions on movements to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



After recent optimism the new variant is unlikely to cause any big adverse impact on global economic recovery, with a study showing an additional vaccination dose might neutralize the variant, a report quoting a Japanese scientist says Omicron is 4.2 times more transmissible.



Data showing a drop in U.S. jobless claims in the week ended December 4 too supported dollar's uptick. The Labor Department's report said initial jobless claims slid to 184,000 last week, a decrease of 43,000 from the previous week's revised level of 227,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 215,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the bigger than expected decrease, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in September of 1969.



Traders awaited the data on consumer price inflation, due on Friday. The data could impact the outlook for Fed policy.



The dollar index climbed to 96.34 earlier in the day, and is currently at 96.23, up 0.34 points or 0.35% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1292, compared to $1.1344 Wednesday evening. The policymakers of the European Central Bank are reportedly debating a temporary increase in asset purchases.



The dollar is at $1.3218 against Pound Sterling, easing from $1.3205.



The dollar is trading at 113.47 yen, as against 113.70 on Wednesday.



Against the Aussie, the dollar has firmed to 0.7147 from 0.7172.



The Swiss franc is weaker against the dollar, trading at 0.9244, down from 0.9207 on Wednesday.



The dollar is stronger against loonie, fetching C$1.2714 a unit, gaining from C$1.2656.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de