

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Friday scheduled to release November numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to add 0.3 percent on month and 8.5 percent on year after rising 1.2 percent on month and 8.0 percent on year in October.



The Philippines will provide October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports surged 24.8 percent on year and exports added 6.3 percent for a trade deficit of $3.995 billion.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Friday for Constitution Day and will re-open on Monday.



