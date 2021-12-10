

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced late Thursday the launch of Venlafaxine ER Tablets in the United States.



The antidepressant medication is therapeutically equivalent to Venlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical US LLC approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Dr. Reddy's Venlafaxine ER Tablets are available in 150 mg and 225 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 30 and 90.



According to IQVIA Health, the brand and generic had U.S. sales of around $51 million for the twelve months ended in October 2021.



