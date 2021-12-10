

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain industrial production declined for the first time in eight months in October driven by a sharp fall in capital goods output, the statistical office INE said on Friday.



Industrial output was down unexpectedly by 0.9 percent on a yearly basis, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in September.



This was the first drop since February, when output declined 1.9 percent. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 1.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production slid 3.3 percent after rising 0.9 percent a month ago.



Among components, capital goods posted the biggest fall of 8.9 percent, followed by a 1 percent decrease in intermediate goods production. Meanwhile, energy output gained 1 percent and consumer goods production grew 4.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent after staying flat in September.



