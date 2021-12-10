

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Dexus said Blackstone's Core+ Real Estate strategy in Asia has signed a binding agreement to acquire GIC's 49% joint venture interest in the Dexus Australian Logistics Trust. The transaction was a result of an unsolicited proposal by Blackstone. The existing management arrangements for the Dexus Australian Logistics Trust remains unchanged.



Blackstone's Core+ strategies focus on logistics, residential, office, life science office, and retail assets in global gateway cities.



Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO, said: 'This new relationship provides a stable long-term source of capital to invest alongside us.'



