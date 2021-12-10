

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With nearly 40 percent of the U.S. population still not fully vaccinated, and nearly 30 percent not even preferring to get a single dose, all Covid metrics are soaring again in the country.



Daily coronavirus infections climbed by 30 percent in just two weeks. With 117619 new cases reporting on Thursday, the national total has reached 49,664,506, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Deaths are back up to where they were in October, and the overall U.S. death toll caused by the pandemic is nearing the bleak 800,000 mark.



There is an 18 percent increase in Covid fatalities in a fortnight. An additional 1419 Covid deaths on Thursday took the national total to 794,648.



Covid hospitalizations are up 21 percent from a month ago. 62,971 people are currently hospitalized due to the viral infection, according to the New York Times.



New York is the worst state in terms of daily infections, with 11,680 new cases. Florida led in casualties, reporting 218 deaths Thursday.



39,815,866 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 200,717,387 Americans, or 60.5 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 87 percent of people above 65.



When compared to the first two doses, the speed at which and volume of people receiving a third booster dose of vaccination is much higher in the United States.



Nearly 50 million Americans, or a quarter of the eligible population, have already received a booster shot within three months of its introduction in the country.



In an important development Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of a single booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people in the age group of 16-17.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de