

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shareholders of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) on Friday voted in approval for the company's plans to overhaul its tax residence and shift its headquarters to the U.K. from the Netherlands.



The shareholders also approved the proposal to simplify its share structure to eliminate the complexity of Shell's A/B share structure.



Nearly 58% of outstanding shares cast their votes, with preliminary results showing that nearly 99.8% of shareholders supported the special resolution enabling the corporate structure change.



Shell's Chair, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, said: 'This resounding support from shareholders to amend Shell's Articles of Association will enable a simplification of the company's share structure and an increase in the speed and flexibility of capital and portfolio actions.'



'The Board believes that the simplification will strengthen Shell's competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder distributions and delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society,' he added.



'A final Board decision will be taken following completion of the consultation with the relevant Shell staff councils. The Board intends to proceed with the simplification as soon as reasonably practicable provided that it remains, in the Board's view, in the best interests of the company and shareholders as a whole. In making its final decision, the Board will take into account all relevant factors.'



The company's board had presented the proposal in November, stating that it would simplify its share structure and increase the speed and flexibility of capital and portfolio actions.



'We have considerable operations here in the Netherlands ... and that will not be changed one bit by the possible change in location,' Chairman Andrew Mackenzie said ahead of the vote.



Meanwhile, according to critics, Shell's decision to shift its headquarters was driven by a recent Dutch court ruling that ordered the company to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de