

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca's Calquence (acalabrutinib) maintained a statistically significant progression-free survival benefit at three years compared to investigator's choice of rituximab combined with either idelalisib or bendamustine in adults with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL, the most common type of leukemia in adults, as per updated results from the ASCEND Phase III trial.



The company noted that the data demonstrated Calquence reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 71% versus idelalisib / bendamustine as assessed by investigators at three years. Similar clinical benefits were observed in an exploratory analysis comparing each regimen with Calquence. Safety and tolerability of Calquence were consistent with earlier findings, with no new safety signals identified.



The data were presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition.



Additional safety analyses from the ELEVATE-RR Phase III trial were also presented at ASH to further characterize adverse events (AEs) related to treatment with Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors CALQUENCE and ibrutinib. Overall, patients on ibrutinib experienced a 37% higher burden of AEs of any grade versus patients on Calquence.



For any grade atrial fibrillation/flutter, a key secondary endpoint in the ELEVATE-RR Phase III trial, median time to onset was longer for Calquence versus ibrutinib, and cumulative incidence was lower at all timepoints from six months through two years.



In addition, the ELEVATE-RR Phase III trial showed incidence of all-grade atrial fibrillation/flutter was lower for Calquence across subgroups of age, prior line of therapy and among patients without prior history of heart complications.3 Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heart rate that can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de