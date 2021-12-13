

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Monday announced that it is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction between technology giant Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) and artificial intelligence company Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN), if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.



If so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services. It is inviting comments, which closes on January 10, 2022.



Microsoft announced the $19.7 billion deal in April and has already gotten antitrust approval in the United States and Australia. The approval from the EU will take the company one step closer to completing its second-largest acquisition after it bought LinkedIn for $26.2 billion back in 2016.



