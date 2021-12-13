

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALS.L), a French multinational rolling stock manufacturer, said on Monday that it has inked a ten-year framework deal with Irish Rail, a state-owned operator of the national railway network of Ireland, to supply up to 750 new X'trapolis commuter rail cars for Dublin Area Rapid Transit or DART network.



The service is scheduled to commence in 2025.



As an initial step, Irish Rail has issued an order for 19 five-car trains, valued at 270 million euros, including a 15-year support services contract.



The initial order is for six five-car electric multiple units (EMUs) and thirteen five-car battery-electric multiple units (BEMUs), capable of journeys beyond 80 kilometers outside the electrified network under battery power, and the first modern battery fleet in Ireland, the company said in a statement.



