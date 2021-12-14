

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) on Tuesday said its underlying profit before tax for the full year ended 31 October increased to 55.9 million pounds from 51.7 million pounds last year.



Underlying profit after tax rose to 47.6 million pounds or 16.5p per share from 42.5 million pounds or 14.7p per share in the prior year.



Statutory profit before tax increased to 48.8 million pounds from 43.3 million pounds a year ago. Statutory profit after tax was 41.5 million pounds or 14.4p per share compared with 34.7 million pounds or 12p per share last year.



Revenue for the year, however, declined to 393.3 million from 402.5 million pounds year-earlier.



Further, the Board has recommended a 23% rise in final dividend to 3.2p per share, which will be paid on 31 March 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11.



'With 84% of 2022 expected revenue covered by the order book, the Board's expectations for 2022 performance are unchanged. Chemring is well placed, with a robust strategy, market-leading positions across different geographies and sectors, and with products and services that are critical to our government and blue-chip customers around the world. Chemring's long-term prospects remain strong,' commented Michael Ord, Group Chief Executive.



