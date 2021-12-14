

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area industrial production for October. Industrial production is expected to fall 0.5 percent on a monthly basis after falling 0.2 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc, it advanced against the rest of major rivals



The euro was worth 128.31 against the yen, 1.1304 against the greenback, 0.8549 against the pound and 1.0404 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



