

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported final results from an analysis of all 2,246 adults enrolled in its phase 2/3 EPIC-HR trial of its COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate PAXLOVID. The data showed PAXLOVID significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset.



Also, PAXLOVID reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 88% compared to placebo in patients treated within five days of symptom onset. Pfizer expects full study data to be released later in the month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de