

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - INOVIO (INO) issued updates on the phase 3 program for VGX-3100 for HPV-associated cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions. The second global phase 3 clinical trial of VGX-3100 for cervical HSIL is fully enrolled and top-line efficacy and safety data are expected to be available in the second half of 2022. The company completed the 52-week safety follow-up of participants in REVEAL1, global phase 3 trial of VGX-3100, and the safety profile of VGX-3100 observed at week 36 remained well-tolerated through week 88. Participants treated with VGX-3100 who met the primary endpoint at Week 36 remained clear of HPV-16 and/or HPV-18 at week 88.



Also, INOVIO is advancing its partnership with QIAGEN to co-develop a liquid biopsy-based diagnostic product based on next-generation sequencing technology to guide clinical decision-making for the use of VGX-3100 in cervical HSIL.



Separately, INOVIO's partner ApolloBio dosed the first participant in the phase 3 trial of VGX-3100 in China. The phase 3 trial is expected to enroll 84 participants.



