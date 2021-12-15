

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in China was up 3.8 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - exceeding expectations for an increase of 3.6 percent and up from 3.5 percent in October.



The bureau also said that fixed asset investment climbed an annual 5.2 percent - missing forecasts for 5.4 percent and down from 6.1 percent in the previous month.



Retail sales increased 3.9 percent on year, missing expectations for a gain of 4.6 percent and down from 4.9 percent a month earlier.



The jobless rate came in at 5.0 percent, up from 4.9 percent in October, while the house price index fell from 3.4 percent to 3.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

