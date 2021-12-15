

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German drug giant Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) said that it has signed an agreement with biotechnology company Innovative Biotech to design the manufacturing process for the first vaccine production facility in Nigeria.



The collaboration is part of the West African pandemic readiness program, which aims to localize vaccine development in the African nations. The first phase of the partnership focuses on designing the fill and finish facility, incorporating the company's Mobius single-use technology, while the second phase will focus on enabling continuous manufacturing.



Innovative Biotech's licensor, TechnoVax, is developing a virus-like-particle (VLP)-based vaccine to target variants of Covid-19.



