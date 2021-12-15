

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it has launched the first infectious disease tests on the cobas 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. These include cobas HIV-1, cobas HBV, cobas HCV, cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative, and the cobas omni Utility Channel kit.



The company noted that the cobas 5800 System will offer the same menu as the cobas 6800 and 8800 Systems. Roche is pursuing CE approval for continued menu expansion on the cobas 5800 System, including cobas SARS-CoV-2, through early-to-mid 2022.



Roche anticipates tests to be available beyond CE markets in additional countries in 2022.



