

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and GSK (GSK.L, GSK) said preliminary results from the VAT0002 clinical trial showed that a single booster dose of their recombinant adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate resulted in an increase of 9- to 43-fold in neutralizing antibodies regardless of the primary vaccine received, and for all age groups tested. The booster was well tolerated in the study. More data from this trial are anticipated during the first half of 2022.



The companies also noted that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board identified no safety concerns during its last review of ongoing global phase 3 trial, VAT0008, and recommended the trial to continue into early 2022 to accrue more data. The results are expected in first quarter, 2022. The companies plan to file booster data with regulatory authorities following the phase 3 results.



