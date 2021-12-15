

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Gamesa (GCTAF.PK) said it has received the green light to proceed from Vattenfall for the Vesterhav Nord (176 MW) and Vesterhav Syd (168 MW) offshore wind power projects. Located up to 10 km off the west coast of Denmark, the projects are planned to be completed in 2023. A three-year service agreement, with both projects being served from the Port of Hvide Sande, is also included.



'Adding 344 MW of capacity to the grid, powered by winds found in the waters of the Danish North Sea, is another welcome contribution to fighting the climate emergency,' said Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIEMENS GAMESA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de