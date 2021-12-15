

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to market the CyberKnife Robotic Radiosurgery System for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia in Japan. The system is currently used to treat trigeminal neuralgia in the U.S., EIMEA and other parts of the world.



The CyberKnife System features a linear accelerator directly mounted on a robot that moves and bends around the patient to deliver non-isocentric, non-coplanar radiation beams from potentially thousands of unique angles.



