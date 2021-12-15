

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, The Toro Company (TTC) said it expects fiscal 2022 net sales growth in the range of 8% to 10% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.90 to $4.10. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.85. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter adjusted EPS declined to $0.56 from $0.64, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.53, for the quarter.



Net earnings declined to $60.1 million from $72.2 million, prior year. Reported EPS was $0.56 compared to $0.66.



Net sales increased to $960.7 million from $841.0 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $955.53 million in revenue.



