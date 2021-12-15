

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States, the country worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday witnessed reaching the bleak milestone of 800,000 American deaths from Covid-?19.



It comes a day after the total number of people infected with the virus in the country touched the 50 million mark.



In a message of solidarity to the families of the deceased, President Joe Biden said, 'I know what it's like to stare at an empty chair around the kitchen table, especially during the holiday season, and my heart aches for every family enduring this pain'.



'As we head into the winter and confront a new variant, we must resolve to keep fighting this virus together. This means getting vaccinated and getting your booster shot, and taking other prevention measures, such as masking,' he added in a statement.



According to the latest data collected by Johns Hopkins University, the national total of Covid-related casualties has reached 800,473, with the addition of 1629 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Less than two years into the pandemic, and after nearly a year of the introduction of the vaccines to fight coronavirus, the more transmissive Delta variant continues to drive increases in all Covid metrics.



With 113749 additional cases of infection reported on Tuesday, the total case toll has risen to 50,236,602.



Daily coronavirus infections climbed by a whopping 46 percent and Covid fatalities by 40 percent in two weeks, the New York Times reports.



Covid hospitalizations are up 22 percent from a fortnight ago. 67,274 people are currently hospitalized due to the viral infection.



40,239,513 people in the country have recovered from the disease.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 202,504,037 Americans, or 61 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 87.2 percent of people above 65.



Booster shots are being administered at a faster rate. More than 55 million Americans, or 27.2 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.



