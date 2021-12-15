

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening slightly up, the Switzerland stock market kept moving higher on Wednesday thanks to sustained buying at several counters and eventually ended the session on a firm note.



Investors looked ahead to the monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve, due later in the day.



The market stayed firm despite lingering concerns about surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the likely impact on global economic recovery.



The benchmark SMI ended higher by 119.37 points or 0.96% at 12,530.95, slightly off the day's high.



Lonza Group climbed 2.8%. Roche Holding and Partners Group both ended higher by 1.6%. Sika, Givaudan, Geberit, Nestle and Alcon gained 1 to 1.35%. SGS, Richemont, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and ABB also ended on a firm note.



Bank stocks UBS Group and Credit Suisse shed about 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Galenica Sante, Sonova and Tecan Group moved up 2 to 3.1%. Temenos Group climbed nearly 2%, while Ems Chemie Holding and Kuehne & Nagel both ended higher by about 1.8%.



Dufry, Zur Rose and SIG Combibloc ended lower by 2.6%, 2.5% and 2.27%, respectively. AMS, Julius Baer and Georg Fischer closed with moderate losses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de