

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.-owned (GOOG) Google has reportedly warned its employees that they will face pay cuts and will eventually be fired if they don't comply with the company's Covid-19 vaccination policy.



According to an internal memo viewed by CNBC, employees had until December 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documents proving their status, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption.



The company will then start contacting each and every employee who hadn't uploaded their status or were unvaccinated as well as those whose exemption requests weren't approved.



The memo says that employees who refuse to be vaccinated or who have failed to secure a valid exemption will be placed on paid administrative leave for 30 days.



Google will then put them on unpaid personal leave for up to six months and will eventually fire them if they still do not take the jab against COVID-19.



A Google spokesperson said in a statement that, 'our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running.'



The company seems to be implementing its vaccine mandate to comply with the Biden administration's executive order that all US companies with more than 100 workers must be fully vaccinated by January 18th. However, a federal court had put a stay on implementation of the order in November.



'We expect that almost all roles at Google in the US will fall within the scope of the executive order. Anyone entering a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or come onsite... frequent testing is not a valid alternative to vaccination,' the memo reportedly reads.



