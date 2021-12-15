

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release unemployment data for November, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to fall to 5.0 percent from 5.2 percent in October, with the addition of 205,000 jobs following the loss of 46,300 jobs a month earlier. The participation rate is tipped to rise to 65.5 percent from 64.7 percent in the previous month.



Japan will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 40.0 percent on year after rising 26.7 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 21.2 percent after gaining 9.4 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is seen at 675 billion yen following the 67.4 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



Japan also will see December figures for its manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in November, their scores were 54.5, 53.0 and 52.5, respectively.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.



The de facto central bank in Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.125 percent.



The Philippines also will see a rate decision after its central bank concludes its monetary policy meeting; that bank is expected to hold steady at 2.00 percent.



Hog Kong will see November numbers for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 4.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de