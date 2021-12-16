

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB40.83 million, or RMB0.68 per share. This compares with RMB164.53 million, or RMB2.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB134.91 million or RMB1.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to RMB1.08 billion from RMB0.91 billion last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB40.83 Mln. vs. RMB164.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB0.68 vs. RMB2.55 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB1.08 Bln vs. RMB0.91 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

